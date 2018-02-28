Another mild day with some sun for most regions.

Temperatures will be just a few degrees cooler than Tuesday - near 0 in Central regions and in the 0 to -5 range in northern AB.

The cooling trend continues through the first few days of March with northern Alberta slipping into the -5 to -10 range for highs Thu/Fri/weekend.

Edmonton and Central Alberta should be in the -2 to -7 range for highs Thu/Fri/weekend.

Precipitation outlook:

Snow will start Thursday in western and southern Alberta.

10-20cm of snow looks likely for most areas from Grande Prairie south through the foothills and mountain parks.

Some spots could see more than 20cm (especially higher elevations)

Edmonton might see some flurries Thursday. The risk of heavier snow comes Friday.

So, we might wake up to a bit of snow on the ground Friday morning.

We'll probably get 5-10cm through the day Friday and then a few more centimetres are possible Friday night/Saturday morning.

The snow should taper off Saturday afternoon.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 1

Evening - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: -5

Thursday - Cloudy. 70% chance of flurries/light snow (especially in the afternoon/evening).

Wind: ENE 20-30km/h

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -2

Periods of snow overnight.

Friday - Cloudy with periods of snow. Risk of heavy snow. 5-10cm possible.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -3

Saturday - Cloudy with morning snow. 3-7cm possible.

Snow tapering off in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Clearing.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -5

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -5​