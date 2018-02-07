Heavy snow is targeting western Alberta today and will move through southern Alberta Thursday.

Edmonton remains on the NE edge of the snow zone. So, we had some flurries early this morning and may see a few more occasional flurries today and tonight. However, we’re not anticipating significant snowfall accumulation in the city.

However, check the severe weather map and you’ll notice there are Snowfall and Winter Storm Warnings in effect for areas from Grande Cache southeast through Red Deer.

Red Deer could get 10-15cm of snow by Thursday morning and the Jasper region will likely see 20-40cm.

The snow will being to taper off overnight or Thursday morning in regions further NW. However, Red Deer might hang on to the snow until midday Thursday and it’ll continue to fall on parts of southern Alberta right into early Friday.

Areas north and east of Edmonton get some sunny breaks and a continuation of the colder-than-average temperatures over the next few days.

Milder air still looks poised to push in by this weekend.

Edmonton Forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy with a few flurries.

High: -13

Evening - Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

9pm :

Thursday - Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries in the morning.

Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -15

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -10

Saturday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -6

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -8