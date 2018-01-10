Edmonton hasn’t been this cold in January in several years. (3, to be exact)

We’ll likely stay below -20 for daytime highs today/Wed/Thu.

The last time the city had a high below -20 in January was back in 2015.

In fact, the city had 3 days where it didn’t get above -20 in late December.

Those were the coldest December days since 2014!

Add up the 3 from last month and the 3 projected for this month and you get the most Dec/Jan days with a high below -20 since 2010/11 (we also had 6 that winter...all of them came in January).

There are signs the arctic air will stick with us until at least the weekend and then start to move off to the east on Saturday/Sunday. That certainly looks to be the most likely scenario. So...the coldest air should be gone by the weekend.

The question is - how quickly will it warm up?

There are some indications that we’ll warm up gradually this weekend before the warming trend really “takes hold” next week. However, the GFS pushes temperatures near 0 as early as this weekend! That looks rather unlikely to me. It’s true that you’re either IN or OUT of arctic air and that leads to some dramatic temperature swings. However, I think the more likely situation has Edmonton climbing back into the -10 to -15 range Saturday...the -10 range Sunday and then in the 0 to -5 range for the early part of next week.

As for snow...no sign of significant snowfall in the Edmonton region or the rest of north-central and northern Alberta over the next few days.

Edmonton Forecast:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

High: -21

Evening - Cloudy periods.

9pm : -23

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning: -27

Afternoon High: -22

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -21

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -12

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -9

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -4