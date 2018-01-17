A band of rain and freezing rain made it’s way across the Edmonton Metro Region EARLY Wednesday morning. That precipitation moved in from the west overnight and was off to the east of the city by 5:30am.

It’ll continue to rain in parts of east-central and NE Alberta this morning before ending midday/early afternoon.

Warmer air also rolled in overnight. Initially, that air was trapped aloft in an inversion. However, the wind gusted around midnight and mixed that warmth down to the surface.

In Edmonton, temperatures jumped 11 degrees in an hour! (from -5 at 11pm to +6 at midnight and 1am.)

Temperatures will likely hover in the +1 to +4 range through much of the day before dropping below zero by a couple degrees this evening.

Another push of moisture gives northern Alberta a chance of some rain and wet snow overnight tonight and early Thursday. Again, some areas will have a risk of freezing rain overnight. That precipitation should stay a long way north of the Edmonton area. The Peace Country/High Level, Slave Lake and Fort McMurray regions are the most likely to be affected.

The warm spell last until Friday in Edmonton and then some cooler air will drop in over the weekend (with a chance of some light snow). Daytime highs will slide back into the 0 to -5 range Sat/Sun.

It gets even cooler next week with highs in the -5 to -10 range.

Edmonton Forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 4

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm : -2

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5

Friday - Cloudy with sunny breaks.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2

Saturday - Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -1

Sunday - Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -3

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -6