Snow's coming Thursday.

But, the question remains: "How Much?"

Ahead of tomorrow's snow, we get a pleasant day today.

Light wind, some sun breaking through the clouds and a high near -3 in the Edmonton area.

Tonight, a low pressure system will develop near Calgary and it will slowly trek ENE Thursday.

The heavier snow will be on the northern edge of that system. But, we're still not certain where the heaviest bands will be.

Areas Red Deer/Coronation all the way north into the Grande Prairie/Slave Lake/Bonnyville regions will get snow and possibly heavy snow.

The hardest-hit areas could see 10-15cm. Other spots will get as little as 1-2cm.

It won't be much more than a guessing game today and we likely won't have a REALLY good handle on this until midday Thursday as the system is developing.

So...prepare for at least SOME snow Thursday and keep an eye on forecast updates for snow totals tomorrow.

In Edmonton - the risk of heavier snow (if it's going to hit us) will be in the afternoon/evening Thursday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: -3

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries/light snow overnight.

9pm: -7

Thursday - Cloudy with flurries. Risk of heavier snow in the afternoon.

Most likely snow total range: 2-7cm

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -6

Friday - 40% chance of flurries in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -10

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -12

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day flurries or snow.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -13

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or snow.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -12​