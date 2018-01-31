After getting some snow overnight, skies cleared over Edmonton this morning and skygazers were treated to a beautiful view of the Super Blue Blood Moon.

I’ll send out a separate update later today with more details on that celestial spectacle and a compilation of some photos.

There’s still some snow falling JUST off to the south and west of the city and that’ll continue this morning. In NW Alberta, another 5-10cm of snow is possible between now and Friday.

Edmonton gets a “Mix of Sun and Cloud” today with areas east and NE of the city also seeing some sun.

Friday is setting up for a potential snow event in and/or near the Edmonton Metro Region. Too soon to talk snow amounts. BUT, it could be several cm. More on that as it develops...

The ARCTIC CHILL has settled in and daytime highs will be near -20 for the rest of the week.

All it will take is a 10-15km/h wind to generate wind chills in the -30 range.

Areas from Edmonton north to Peace River and Fort McMurray will see temperatures hover between -18 and -26 for the next 3 days.

Jasper will be spared the worst of the cold snap and should get highs in the -2 to -8 range over the next few days. The coldest air moves out of the Edmonton region on Sunday.

But, we’ll only get back to the mid-teens Sun/Mon. We’re not expecting a return to single-digit temperatures until the middle of next week at the earliest.

Edmonton Forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. A few occasional pockets of flurries possible.

High: -20

Evening - Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

9pm : -22

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -19

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow developing later in the day.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -19

Saturday - 40% chance of morning snow. Then...a Clearing to a Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -19

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -16

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -15