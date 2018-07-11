15-30mm of rain in the western half of Edmonton Tuesday night as a line of showers and thunderstorms hovered over the area.

Significantly less in the eastern half of the city.

We're back to sunshine for much of today and it'll be another day in the mid to upper 20s.

There's a slight risk of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon or early this evening.

Areas to the east and NE of Edmonton have the best chance at seeing some of that action.

Thursday - More sun than cloud for most of the day and mid to upper 20s again.

There's a better chance at seeing some evening showers in and around Edmonton on Thursday.

Cloudier and cooling to the low 20s for Friday with a few showers.

Saturday is shaping up rainy and cool with a high in the mid teens.

But, we'll get some clearing and return to the 20s on Sunday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Clearing this morning. Sunny with a few clouds this afternoon.

High: 27

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 23

Thursday - Partly cloudy. 60% chance of an evening shower.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Cloudy. 70% chance of showers and/or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 16

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26