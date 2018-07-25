A cool morning across Central and Northern Alberta today.

Most areas were in single digits and a few spots slipped to the 3 to 5 degree range.

Even EIA & the Villeneuve airport hit lows of 3 degrees.

Most of the Edmonton Metro Region's urban wx station had lows in the 9 degree range.

We start a warming trend later today. Sunny with some afternoon clouds and an afternoon temperature in the low 20s.

Edmonton and surrounding areas climb into the mid 20s Thu/Fri. By the weekend, we're in the upper 20s.

Not just warmer...the forecast looks drier as well.

There IS a slight risk of one or three pop-up showers or thunderstorms developing near the Edmonton region late Thursday afternoon.

It looks like the best chance tomorrow will be in areas just south of Edmonton (Wetaskiwin to Red Deer area).

Outside of that...more sun than cloud and no significant risk of showers until early next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 22

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 16

Thursday - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 25

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Monday - Partly cloudy. 30% risk of a late-day thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 27