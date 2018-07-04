Unsettled with temperatures near average in the Edmonton region again today.

We have a few light showers set to move through the area this morning.

For most of the day, we'll be "Cloudy with a few sunny breaks". Then...a few scattered showers (especially midday and early this afternoon in the Edmonton Metro Region).

Showers and non-severe thunderstorms are also possible across most of Central and North-Central Alberta this afternoon/early this evening.

Sunnier and warmer for most regions Thursday and Friday.

Afternoon highs are expected to climb into the upper 20s in much of Central and northern Alberta Thursday.

Friday will be in the 30s across the southern half of the province.

Edmonton should be near 30 or in the low 30s Friday afternoon.

A bit cooler for the weekend with highs slipping back to the mid 20s Saturday/Sunday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks. A few scattered showers in the area this morning.

60% chance of a few showers and/or a thunderstorm this afternoon.

High: 21

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 16

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 27

Friday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 31

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 28