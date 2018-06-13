A much calmer day across Central and Northern Alberta.

AND...a warmer day for many areas. Highs should be near 20 in Edmonton and areas to the south and east.

Much of North-Central Alberta will get to the 20-degree range as well.

However, Fort McMurray and parts of NW Alberta will be a bit cooler with some thicker clouds and a chance of afternoon showers.

A few showers and/or thunderstorms may develop in or near the Edmonton region this evening.

We're also looking at a chance of some showers for Thursday morning.

The Canadian model wants to keep the rain south of Edmonton. The RPM model wants to push it far enough north to be OVER Edmonton in the morning.

Either way, we should see some sunny breaks by the afternoon tomorrow.

Friday starts dry and then we get a chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening.

WEEKEND - More sun than cloud and a warming trend. Afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Long range outlook has sun and highs in the 25 to 30 degree range for next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 20

Evening - 30% chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm in the area.

9pm: 17

Thursday - Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of a few showers. Clearing late in the day.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 18

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27