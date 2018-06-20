It was a record-setting day across parts of Northern Alberta Tuesday.

Edmonton's high of 28 was WELL short of the record of 34.

However, the following spots DID set record highs on June 19:

Grande Prairie: 30.8 beat 30.0-1945

High Level: 32.1 beat 29.4-2004

Jasper Warden: 30.8 beat 29.5-1982

Fort McMurray hit 31.1 and that TIED the previous record set in 1938.

More records will be set across the north today.

Edmonton will likely get to 30 today and then 29 Thursday (the record highs are 32 & 33).

What about storms?

There might be one or two that develop in the foothills.

But...most areas will be sunny and storm-free again today.

Thursday's the Summer Solstice and we'll likely see some afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms in parts of northern and western Alberta.

The Edmonton region may see some of that action mid to late evening tomorrow.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 30

Evening - Mainly clear.

9pm: 24

Thursday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 29

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 26

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 27

Monday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28