After a "cool" Tuesday, we're back into the 20s in Edmonton and area today.

A warming trend takes hold for the next few days and we'll be in the 25 to 30 range Thu/Fri.

Saturday has the potential to be in the low 30s.

Northern Alberta gets some showers and thunderstorms today.

Southern Alberta gets a shot of showers and thunderstorms Thursday.

But, both those days look "quiet" for Edmonton and area.

The next best chance for precipitation in the Edmonton Metro Region is this weekend.

There's a risk of late-day thunderstorms on Saturday and a good chance of some showers Sunday.

We'll have more on that storm risk for late Saturday as the week progresses.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 23

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 18

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 28

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 30

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17