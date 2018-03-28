Cloudy with a few flurries sliding through areas (mainly) west and south of Edmonton early this morning.

Most of the snow is expected to be south and west and the Edmonton Metro Region over the next few days.

In fact, parts of the Peace Country, foothills and southern Alberta could get significant snowfall (10cm or more) tonight, Thursday and/or Friday.

Areas north and east of Edmonton will get the brunt of the colder air dropping in. But, less of a chance of snow.

In the Edmonton region - chance of a few flurries this morning. Then...a better chance of some flurries or light snow overnight.

If you're travelling into southern Alberta Friday, watch for a risk of heavy snow. Edmonton will be way out on the northern edge of that potential snowfall.

At this point...it appears we'll be too far north to get any significant snowfall in the city Friday.

TEMPERATURES:

Edmonton gets one more day of mild temperatures with a high near 0 this afternoon.

However, the wind will pick up later today (gusts to around 40km/h).

Colder air slides in for Thu/Fri and the weekend.

Highs will be in the -5 to -10 range Thu/Fri.

Sunny and highs in the 0 to -5 range for Sat/Sun.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with a few flurries in the area this morning.

Cloudy with sunny breaks this afternoon.

Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 40km/h

High: 1

Evening - Cloudy with a 70% chance of flurries or light snow overnight.

Wind easing late this evening.

9pm: -4

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries (especially in the morning)

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -6

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -7

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -4

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -3

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -2