It's another cold morning in the Edmonton Metro Region.

Temperatures in the -15 range downtown and into the -20s in areas just outside the city.

But, we'll warm to a high near -3 this aftenoon.

That sub-zero high means Edmonton won't get above zero in the first week of March for the first time since 2014.

In fact, after 3 really warm winters, there are several "coldest/first since 2014" statistics.

This year, we're transitioning out of a La Nina. In 2014, it was a "close, but not-quite La Nina" winter/spring.

It's expected that we'll slide into "neutral" conditions through this spring and summer.

(history doesn't always repeat itself. But, if you're wondering - April & May 2014 were slightly cooler than average)

We WILL get back above zero by the end of the week.

Temperatures will top out in the 0 to -5 range today and Thursday.

We'll be in the +1 range Friday and then highs in the 3 to 7 degree range this weekend.

It looks like that we'll continue to get afternoon temperatures above zero next week.

So, we're in for the longest stretch of "positive" highs since early December.

The warming will arrive a day or two earlier in western Alberta. Many spots will already get above zero today.

Eastern Alberta will have to WAIT an extra day or two before jumping above zero.

No significant snowfall forecast for Central and Northern Alberta over the next few days.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: -3

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: -8

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -3

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 5

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 4​