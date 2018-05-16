Cloudier and slightly cooler conditions will prevail in the Edmonton region today.

Southern Alberta gets another day of heat while some colder air starts to drop into Northern parts of the province. Between those two different airmasses, we get a “shower zone” tonight and early Thursday.

Through Thursday morning, the showers will push further south (out of the Edmonton area).

So, for the Edmonton Metro Region, we have a slight chance of a scattered, light shower today AND Thursday afternoon. But, the BEST chance for precipitation will be late this evening and overnight.

Elsewhere:

Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the foothills today and (possibly) again tomorrow.

The Peace Country, Slave Lake, Lac La Biche, Smoky Lake, Bonnyville, Fort McMurray regions likely won’t get much (if any) moisture.

The Edson/Hinton, Swan Hills, Whitecourt regions WILL probably get some rain (amounts TBD)

Areas south and SE of Edmonton will also likely get some showers/rain later today and into early Thursday.

Sunnier weather returns for the long weekend with temperatures jumping back into the 22 to 27 degree range.

Edmonton Forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower this afternoon.

Wind becoming NE 20-30km/h late this afternoon.

High: 24

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers this evening and overnight.

Windy early this evening.

9pm: 16

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers in the morning.

Slight risk of a scattered late-day shower.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 15

Friday - Clearing in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 27