We're heading back to the 20-degree range in Edmonton this afternoon.

A low pressure system sliding across northern Alberta will bring some showers and a thunderstorm risk to the north.

In Edmonton and areas to the south, we'll get a mix of sun and cloud with just a slight risk of a scattered shower in the area this evening.

For most of the day - dry.

Wind will be a factor again today. Gusts to 40 or 50km/h in and around the Edmonton Metro Region this afternoon.

Areas further north could get gusts in the 60-80km/h range.

Thursday looks breezy (again) with some clouds pushing into Western Alberta early in the day.

Those clouds move in over Edmonton later in the day Thursday (bringing a slight risk of a late-night shower).

An Upper Ridge settles over the province by the end of the week.

So...sunny and even warmer weather (highs in the low to mid 20s) this weekend.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind: W 30 gusting to 50km/h this afternoon.

High: 19

Evening - Slight risk of a scattered shower early this evening.

Partly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 14

Thursday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing cloud in the afternoon.

Slight risk of a shower late in the evening or overnight.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25