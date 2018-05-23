The Heat Warning remains in effect for Edmonton and area. That warning also covers most of Central and Northern Alberta.

A heat warning is issued when 2 (or more) consecutive days are forecast to have Highs of 29 or hotter AND Lows of 14 or above.

Within the city of Edmonton, morning lows will stay in the mid teens for the next few days.

However, areas just outside the city will be slightly cooler (mornings in the 10-15 range)

The heat lasts through Friday and then breaks this weekend.

Daytime highs should be in the low to mid 20s Saturday/Sunday.

So...cooler. But, still above the average high of 19.

Mid to Upper 20s are forecast to return Mon/Tue of next week.

Precipitation Outlook:

East-Central and NE Alberta have a very good chance of some showers/thunderstorms late Thursday.

Further west, the Peace Country and foothills will likely see some late-day showers and/or thunderstorms.

Just a slight risk for the Edmonton area Thursday evening.

Late Friday also has a risk of some showers and thunderstorms, mainly in NE and Western Alberta.

Saturday's chance of rain (for Edmonton) is looking less likely. Still a possibility of some showers in parts of Central/North-Central AB early Saturday.

But, don't bank of any significant moisture coming through the Edmonton region over the next few days.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 30

(Record: 31.1 - 1886)

Evening - Clear

9pm: 25

Thursday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 29

(Record: 29.4 - 1940)

Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 29

(Record: 32.2 - 1934)

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a few showers (especially in the morning)

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27