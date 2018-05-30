Rain moved into the Edmonton region overnight and will continue to fall through the morning hours.

The heavier, steadier area of rain probably pushes north of Edmonton this afternoon.

So, we’ll stay cloudy and cool in the city this afternoon with the RAIN tapering off to a “Chance of SHOWERS”. Total rainfall for most areas in Central and North-Central AB will be in the 5-15mm range with some spots getting around 20mm.

A bit warmer on Thursday and “Cloudy w/ sunny breaks” in the Edmonton region.

Areas to the south and west have a chance of showers Thursday. But, it looks like we’ll get a dry day Thursday in Edmonton and then back to some showers or periods of rain for Friday.

The weekend is shaping up warmer and drier. Afternoon highs should return to the 20-degree range with just a slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm Saturday evening.

Edmonton Forecast:

Today - Cloudy with periods of rain this morning. Mostly cloudy with a few showers this afternoon.

Wind: NE 20

Temperature steady in the 9-12 degree range most of the day

Evening - Cloudy. 20% chance of a scattered shower.

9pm: 8

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20

Monday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16