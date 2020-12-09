EDMONTON -- A fire that damaged two businesses in the Garneau neighbourhood Sunday caused an estimated $1 million in damages, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the commercial building on 109 Street near 85 Avenue on Sunday morning. Traffic in the area had to be redirected while crews worked.

EFRS confirmed Wednesday that the exterior of the building had heat, smoke and fire damage.

Strath Moto, a motorcycle shop located on the main floor, has been significantly damaged by smoke and water.

"Every litre of water they sprayed on the fire ended up in our space," owner Aaron Berg told CTV News Edmonton. "Our inventory is probably 95 per cent ruined."

Berg said the store has not reopened and will likely be closed for months.

In total, EFRS estimates that fire caused $800,000 in structure damage and another $200,000 in damage to the contents of the building.

No one was injured.