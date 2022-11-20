Weekend markets cater to all kinds of Edmontonians

People and their pets had the chance to share a day of shopping Sunday.

The Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) partnered with the City of Edmonton for the annual Made for Pets Holiday Market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 30 local vendors were out offering handmade animal-themed items and products for pets and their parents.

"A lot of people like to celebrate the holidays, and they like to celebrate their pets as important parts of their family, so it's a wonderful time to come down and do some shopping, support local makers in the community as well," said Liza Sunley, EHS CEO.

"Every year it gets a little bit bigger, a little bit better."

The annual event is a collaboration between the EHS and the City of Edmonton's Animal Care & Control Centre (ACCC).

"We see an increase in our pet population year over year, and this is such a great opportunity for everyone to come out, get some really unique gifts for the pets and their families," said John Wilson, director of animal care and park rangers at the City of Edmonton.

Wilson said shoppers were also encouraged to stop by the ACCC table to learn more about animal services offered by the city and get a pet licence.

"Pet licences are really important. We use the money that we make from pet licences to support medical care, food and shelter for the more than 6,000 lost and stray animals that come into our care every single year." he said, adding that money also goes to local animal shelters and rescues.

The event is also a fundraiser for the EHS.

GEEKY GIFTS

The Geeky Gift Market is an annual event, offering science fiction, anime, fantasy and comic book wares from local vendors. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)For shoppers who prefer Dungeons & Dragons over dogs and cats, another local market was on offer this weekend in Edmonton.

The Geeky Gift Holiday Market ran Saturday and Sunday, with around 80 local vendors filling the Alberta Aviation Museum.

Organizer Nicole Letersky said the market was created during the pandemic to help support local creators.

"We wanted to build something that artists could come to at a reasonable price, sell their wares, and we're taking donations at the door for the food bank because we always need to help our community," Letersky said.

The holiday market is one of two Geeky Gift Markets each year, and entry to the event was by donation of cash or non-perishable food items for the Edmonton Food Bank.

With a wide variety of products, art and wares for sale, Letersky said the event is always a good place for people to find unique gifts for the superhero, sci-fi or fantasy fans in their life.

With streaming services increasing access to all kinds of fandom content, she said it's a market with growing appeal to the general public.

"I did my first show here with the Geeky Gift Market in April this year, and even since then, it's blown up. Like, there's so many more people here," said artist Latoya Williamson, who sells her work on instagram at prairiefoxart.

"Geekiness is mainstream, and it's nice that we can help supply people with cool nerdy stuff."

Letersky said, in addition to shopping, the market is a place for the community to connect.

"It doesn't matter what you're into," Letersky said, "This community is here to love and embrace you, whatever your geekdom is.

"And it's just a really wonderful way for the community to come together to support artists, support each other and help the food bank."

The next market will be in April, and details can be found on the Geeky Gift Market website.