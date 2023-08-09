Weekend storage unit fire in west Edmonton deemed arson by investigators

A weekend fire at a west-end storage facility was the result of arson, Edmonton fire investigators said Wednesday.

Edmonton Fire and Rescue Services answered a fire call Saturday night to the U-Haul self-storage complex at 154 Street and 111 Avenue Northwest.

Crew efforts were "about as labour intensive as firefighting can be," according to an EFRS safety officer, as they worked through the night and into Sunday afternoon due to difficulty accessing the fire.

A firewall contained the blaze to one section of storage units.

No injuries or damage estimates have been reported.

The matter has now been turned over to Edmonton police.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Brittany Ekelund