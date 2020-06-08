EDMONTON -- Steady rain across much of central and north-central Alberta hit regions NE of Edmonton the hardest.

50 to 60 mm of rain fell in an area from Legal northeast towards Lac La Biche according to totals from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The Edmonton total of 39 mm is from the Blatchford weather station.

Across the Edmonton metro region, our CTV weather stations are showing a spread of roughly 20-50 mm.

These rain totals include the rain from Sat/Sun and early Monday morning.

Further north, rain will continue to fall today with another 5 - 15 mm possible in some spots.

Edmonton and area will get some clearing through the day Monday.



