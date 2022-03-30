Weekly Alberta COVID-19 update to come Wednesday

Alberta is expected to update its COVID-19 data for the first time in a week.

During the last update on March 23, officials reported 956 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 56 Albertans who were in ICUs.

Its death toll grew to 4,044.

And, its test positivity rate had ranged from 20.6 to 27.1 per cent in the days prior.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Edmonton plans to commission a public monument to commemorate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edmonton EXPO Centre is closing down its COVID-19 testing operations. More than 470,000 swabs were taken at the site since it opened in September 2020.

The court proceedings for four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder after being arrested at a border blockade in southern Alberta have been delayed.

The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta saw fewer stroke patients, but a higher number of stroke-related deaths, according to new research.