A rare and expensive instrument is back at the store it was stolen from in August, CTV News has learned.

On August 4, a man entered the Long & McQuade store on 92 Street and 28 Avenue and bought a violin.

However, according to assistant manager Tom Kerr, the customer had switched the price tags on two violins, and paid about $500 for an instrument worth closer to $7,500.

The store released surveillance video and images showing the suspect less than two weeks after the incident, and CTV News posted details on the theft.

On Wednesday, CTV News learned police had returned the instrument to Long & McQuade, and told staff an arrest had been made.