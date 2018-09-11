University of Alberta officials have tentatively accepted more than a dozen recommendations for policies surrounding cannabis use on campus once it is legalized in mid-October.

The university’s cannabis working group submitted their final report to U of A officials last week, according to a post on the university’s website. The report included a total of 19 recommendations, all of which were tentatively accepted by the university.

Marijuana will be legalized in Canada as of October 17, 2018.

Recommendations include:

Allow smoking and vaping of cannabis products on university campuses, but limited to certain locations – and ensure those locations are safe, accessible, and comply with legislation

Ban growing cannabis and smoking/vaping cannabis inside residence and campus buildings, along with a ban on cooking with cannabis products

Prohibit consumption of cannabis in any form at university events, including student group events, for at least one year in order to assess liability and risks

Not allow sales, advertising, branding and sponsorship of cannabis products on campus or at university events

Review the effects of cannabis legalization at six months, and one year after legalization and be prepared to make policy changes if required

The recommendations also included coming up with harm reduction strategies for staff and students, and to come up with a workplace impairment policy.

The recommendations will be discussed by a variety of groups in the coming weeks, including the General Faculties Council on September 24.

Meanwhile, the university is also keeping an eye on City Hall – officials are waiting for City Council to make a final decision on its Public Places Bylaw. The online post said if the city decides to ban public consumption of cannabis, the university must follow suit.

City committee to discuss bylaw

In July, city officials decided to include all types of smoking in the bylaw, to make it easier to enforce.

Councillors approved the changes before backtracking the next day in order to seek feedback from Edmontonians. Thousands of respondents weighed in on an online poll, and more than 55 per cent of respndents said they strongly supported the change to the bylaw.

Under the change, smoking would also be banned in outdoor city spaces, including Churchill Square, Fort Edmonton Park and Hawrelak Park, and a number of other city-owned properties covering two thirds of city parks.

In addition, smoking would be prohibited within 10 metres of doorways and windows, doubling the current distance of five metres.

The city’s Community Services Committee will discuss the bylaw and poll results Wednesday.