After a warm start to November, the month is set to finish on a cooler-than-average note.

21 of the first 25 days were above zero in Edmonton.

But starting today, the rest of the month will be below the freezing mark.

The average daytime high for the next few days is minus two.

I have high in the -5 to -8 range for today through Saturday.

There was a dusting of snow over much of central and northern Alberta as the cold front swept through last night.

Further west, localized pockets of 5-10 cm has been reported.

Steady snow will fall in the foothills and mountain parks today and Wednesday.

Further SW, 20-30 cm of snow could fall (possibly more in a few areas). A snowfall warning will likely be issued by ECCC later.

Snow won't be a huge story for Edmonton and area.

We may get a few more scattered light flurries today and possibly even Wednesday.

But, no significant accumulation is expected.

Temperatures stay cool through the rest of this week and then warm up again by the middle of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Cloudy with some occasional flurries.

Temperature falling through the day.

Noon: -5

5pm: -7

Tonight - Cloudy

9pm: -9

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -7

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -7

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -6

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -6