A burning candle was the cause of an apartment fire in west Edmonton that affected three suites and displaced 13 individuals on Monday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue (EFR) were called to an apartment building in the area of 100 Avenue and 154 Street. A city official told CTV News the blaze started in suite 106 and extended to the two suites above it.

The damage estimate is $600,000 to the building and $100,000 to the contents, the city said.

The city also said fire crews would have responded earlier, and damages would have been smaller, if the smoke detector in suite 106 worked.

Support has been provided to the 13 displaced individuals, the city said.