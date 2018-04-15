A house in the Hamptons was wrecked by a fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a residence in the area of 207 Street and 55 Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. They had the blaze under control an hour and a half later, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

The occupants of the house got out safely, EFRS said.

The two houses next to the one that was destroyed were also damage by the fire and heat. EFRS estimated the damage at about $800,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.