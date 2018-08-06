Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
West Edmonton house fire deemed suspicious
Firefighters responded to a suspicious fire in the Westridge neighbourhood on Sunday, August 5, 2018.
A suspicious house fire in a west Edmonton neighbourhood Sunday night is under investigation.
Edmonton Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a vacant house in Westridge at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The man who called firefighters said he heard a “pretty loud” explosion before he saw the flames.
District Chief Scott Mead said the “stubborn” fire probably totalled the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.