West Edmonton residents wake up to 'flames shooting up' from residential construction project

A fire ripped through a construction project in west Edmonton early Thursday morning.

Glenwood residents told CTV News Edmonton they woke up around 4:30 a.m. to a roaring blaze.

"My dog was going crazy, so I looked to see what he was looking [at] and there were flames shooting up," Lori Thom recalled.

Flames consume a construction project in west Edmonton in the early morning of July 6, 2023. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

"You could hear it more than anything," she added, mimicking the sound of the flames. "Like a tornado, almost."

"My sister call me up. They say, 'Fire! Fire!' It's scary," a woman who lives across the street, Jane Ngo, said.

"I walked outside and so bright."

Firefighters received the first 911 call at 4:53 a.m. and were on scene at 15812 100A Avenue NW within five minutes.

By that time, flames had consumed two buildings. Ash fell from the sky as CTV News Edmonton arrived.

Flames consume a construction project in west Edmonton in the early morning of July 6, 2023. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

"Right away when the crews came out, they upgraded to a second alarm," acting fire district chief Brad Tilley told CTV News Edmonton.

"They did a really good job of covering the exposure so it didn't spread to other places and we got water on it quick."

The blaze was declared under control in 45 minutes.

A firefighter on a ladder sprays water on a fire at 15812 100A Avenue NW the morning of July 6, 2023. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)

In total, about 40 firefighters were called to help.

No injuries were reported.

Alder Academy, an Indigenous child-care facility next door, sustained some damage, but nothing that would keep it closed for more than a day or two, Tilley expected.

A firefighter sprays water on a fire at 15812 100A Avenue NW the morning of July 6, 2023. Damage sustained by Alder Academy, an Indigenous child-care facility, next door is visible. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)

"Terrible. Shaking. Scared. Terrifying," was worker Vi Nguyen's reaction when she arrived to open the business.

About 60 kids use the facility, she said.

Among them is Willow, whose mom Sameena Khan could see smoke high in the sky as she drove to the west end to drop her daughter off.

"I saw the fire trucks and the burned house, obviously, and I was hoping that the daycare would be OK, but now being able to see some of the damage in the play area just over there, it's scary – because what if this happened during the day while kids were actually here?" she commented.

A fire destroyed two buildings under construction, as seen in this aerial photo, and damaged a next-door daycare near 158 Street and 100A Avenue in the early morning of July 6, 2023. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton)

According to the development permit hung outside one of the buildings, Michael Homes Inc. was building row housing at the address.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein and Nicole Lampa