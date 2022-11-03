West Edmonton student threatened with firearm and bear spray, teen charged: EPS

Extra staff supervised drop-off and dismissal at a west Edmonton school on Thursday after one of its students was threatened the previous day.

Officers were called to Bessie Nichols School around noon on Wednesday after a teen from another school threatened to harm a student with a firearm and bear spray, Edmonton police said.

Police described the accused teen as "uncooperative" and charged him with uttering a threat.

In a Tuesday letter, which was shared with CTV News Edmonton, Bessie Nichols' principal assured families that the school contacted police as soon as it learned about the online threat and informed them of the extra supervision that would be present on Thursday.

"While I know this is concerning news, this serves as an opportunity to have a conversation with your children about telling an adult or staff member about any online threats they may be aware of," Jeremy Brooks wrote.

The school has not responded to CTV News Edmonton's request for comment.