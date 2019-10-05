Firefighters were called to the west end of the city Saturday afternoon for what preliminary reports called a suspicious fire.

The blaze started sometime before 5 p.m. on 101 Avenue and 163 Street.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the fire started on the outside of a home at the address, and spread to the attic.

There were people and an animal in the house at the time, but they evacuated themselves and no one was hurt, EFRS said.

An investigation is underway.

"It looks like it started on the outside of the building, which is a little unusual, but we're not going to make any pronouncements right now," said District Chief Scott Mead.

The blaze was considered under control before 6 p.m., but not fully out.

Mead said the inside of the house was relatively undamaged because the fire was contained to the exteriors.

Edmonton Police Service was also at the scene.