West-end house fire believed to be part of extortion scam: police

Firefighters were called to a two-storey house under construction in west Edmonton Monday morning.

The fire at 9805 225A St. was reported shortly after 4 a.m., according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

The first crews were on scene in six minutes. Two more crews were called in for a total of seven.

Although firefighters had the blaze under control at 5:05 a.m., they were still working at the address as of 7:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The fire also melted the siding of a neighbouring house.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson confirmed investigators believe Monday's fire is the latest in a series of fires at houses that were under construction or newly built. In at least 18 cases, a large sum of money has been demanded of builders and fires have been set at properties of those who didn't pay.

Six people have been charged so far.

With files from CTV Edmonton's Cam Wiebe