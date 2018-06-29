

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





A protest against the Valley Line West LRT took place Friday afternoon in an effort to draw attention to the amount of trees that will be sacrificed to make way for the train.

Dozens of protesters gathered along Stony Plain Road to fight the removal of 1,120 trees are in jeopardy and 595 more could also be removed according to City of Edmonton executive committee report.

Yellow tape covered Dutch Elm trees along the proposed LRT line and protesters, from kids to adults, held signs reading, “Save our Urban Forest,” and, “Consider birds and bees, save the trees.”

Wendy Antoniuk was present at the protest as a concerned citizen of the Glenora neighborhood.

“We are trying to make other people that drive this road on a regular basis aware of what’s happening,” she said.

Antoniuk said she isn’t against the LRT expansion, she just wants people to know what it will be replacing.

“I’m not saying no to trains or no to LRT, I’m saying think about the value of our trees.”

The protest also attracted Christine Lefebvre who wants people to be aware of the rare type of tree that will be cut down.

“Our rare Dutch Elms are one of the last stands of the Dutch Elms in North America that were unaffected by Dutch elm disease. This is Dutch Elms awareness week too, so it’s a good time to talk about trees.”

The amount of trees that will make way for the proposed LRT line outnumber the number of trees in Hawrelak Park according to Lefebvre.

“That’s 281 more than there is in Hawrelak Park,” she said adding that if “we do lose this urban canopy, it will change the way we look at our city.”

The Save our Elms STOPDED (Society to Stop Dutch Elm Disease) hotline is 1-877-837-ELMS (3567).