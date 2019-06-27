The premiers from British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon are in Edmonton for the 2019 Western Premiers’ Conference Thursday.

The meeting at Government House is hosted by Premier Jason Kenney, as incoming chair of the conference.

The goals of the gathering include working collaboratively and showing leadership on issues that are important to western Canadians.

CTV News Edmonton’s Dan Grummett is at the meeting: