RED DEER -- Westerner Park is introducing a new parking fee structure. There will no longer be parking fees charged for events at Westerner Park. Instead, a small facility fee will be included on each ticket.

Previously, a $7 to $10 parking fee was charged per vehicle with a $1 facility fee on each event ticket. From now on, a $1 to $2 facility fee will be included on each event ticket. The 2020 World Juniors will be the only remaining event to have parking fees in place.

Westerner Park is a not-for-profit, so all earnings are invested back into improvements to buildings, grounds, and amenities. The previous parking fee covered ongoing maintenance of the large parking facilities.

Under the new model, the facility fee along with the reduced operating costs of parking administration will cover maintenance while also improving the guest experience.

“We are continually looking for opportunities to enhance the value for our guests and to ensure that our community has a place to come together and celebrate,” said chief executive officer Mike Olesen.

“The changes to our parking strategy is a benefit to our community and we feel it is one example of how we are increasing our value to our guests.”

Westerner Park has approximately 4,000 paved parking spaces in six main lots and 52 handicapped stalls.