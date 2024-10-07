Westlock man charged with child pornography offences

A Westlock, Alta., man faces several child pornography charges.

Steven Hoevers, 34, was arrested after RCMP and the Northern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit executed a search warrant the morning of Oct. 2.

He was charged with distributing child pornography, possessing child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

He was conditionally released and scheduled to appear in court in Westlock on Oct. 30.

The ICE Unit is a part of the agency known as ALERT, or the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.