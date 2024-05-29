Westlock man charged with sexual assault, exploitation of youth

A Westlock man is accused of several sexual offences against a youth.

The 51-year-old is not being named in an effort to protect the victim's identity, Mounties said Wednesday.

The man was charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a young person, invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, and luring a child.

The offences, which were reported in early May, took place between 2018 and 2022.

Investigators believe there could be other victims and encouraged anyone with information to contact them.

The man was arrested on May 15 and released with conditions, which he has since been found to have broken, prompting police to consider more charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Westlock on June 12.