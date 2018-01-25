

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





After an hour long pursuit, Wetaskiwin RCMP have four suspects in custody.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. this morning an hour long chase that originated in Maskwacis took place.

The pursuit travelled through multiple jurisdictions involving the Wetaskiwin, Maskwacis and Leduc RCMP as well as the RCMP emergency response team and police dog services.

The chase moved through the Wetaskiwin area, onto Highway 2, near Millet and back into Maskwacis where it came to an end.

The four subjects were arrested without further incident.

Information related to the reason for this pursuit is still under active police investigation and no charges have been laid.

An update will be provided by the RCMP when available.