A 27-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a car dealership in Wetaskiwin last week.

RCMP responded to a complaint of a break-in at the Legacy Dodge dealership on May 17. Police fired a shot during the response, and the suspect was not found.

Leduc RCMP’s General Investigation and Forensic Identification Sections identified Glen Primrose as the suspect.

Police issued a warrant for his arrest and Primrose was arrested in Calgary on Wednesday.

Primrose was charged with break-and-enter, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, disguised with intent to commit offence, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He’s in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the discharge of the officer’s firearm during the initial response on May 17.