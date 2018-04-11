An area couple has become Alberta’s newest multi-millionaires now that they have claimed the $12.5 million they won in the Lotto 6/49 draw in late February.

Stella Sacrey and Edward Philpott bought their $7 lottery ticket at the Pigeon Lake Petro Canada in Westerose.

Sacrey said she checked their ticket the morning after the draw. This time, she checked it from the bottom up – she’d heard there were two $100,000 EXTRA winners in the province, and wanted to see if they had won.

“We won $2 on EXTRA, but it wasn’t really what I was hoping for,” Sacrey said.

Then, she checked the other numbers – and found their ticket matched all six main winning numbers.

Their winning quick pick selection was: 3, 14, 36, 38, 40, and 48.

“I was still asleep when Stella came to tell me the news,” Philpott said. “I didn’t believe her at first. You always hope you’ll win something big, but it’s overwhelming when you do.”

Sacrey and Philpott won $12,506,188.10 in the February 28 draw.

The couple hasn’t decided what they’ll do with their winnings – just a few ideas so far.

“We both would like to do some travelling,” Sacrey said. “I’d like to go to Ireland, and Ed has always wanted to go to Hawaii.”