A 36-year-old is facing drug charges after being pulled over for speeding in Maskwacis Friday night.

RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle speeding through Maskwacis at approximately 8:25 p.m.

While speaking to the driver, police saw “several signs of illegal drug use,” and took the man into custody.

RCMP searched the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia, cash and what they believe to be cocaine and methamphetamine, in a container with a false bottom.

Wayne Wiebe of Wetaskiwin was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.