Wetaskiwin shelter critic called destroying recall petition a 'mistake'
A tenacious critic of an emergency shelter in Wetaskiwin, Debby Hunker – who filed a recall petition against Mayor Tyler Gandam - has destroyed the petition after not receiving sufficient signatures.
The Municipal Government Act’s (MGA) section 240.92 (1), requires the recall petitioner to return the signatures to the city’s chief administrative officer (CAO) regardless.
The guide reads as such:
Within 2 days of the day on which a chief administrative officer publishes a declaration in accordance with section 240.9(a) or 240.91(2)(a), the representative recall petitioner shall
(a) return the recall petition referred to in section 240.6 to the chief administrative officer, and
(b)destroy all additional copies of the recall petition that the representative recall petitioner, or any person acting on behalf of the representative recall petitioner, made.
Now, hunker told Pipestone Flyer in an email that destroying the copies of the recall petition, was a ‘misunderstanding’ on her part.
Hunker also filed a statutory declaration to the province, saying that she had destroyed the copies.
“I have a commissioned Statutory Declaration that states that it was a misunderstanding on my part that resulted in me destroying the petition and that no copies had ever been made,” said Hunker.
Hunker further mentioned in her email that she had taken responsibility for the mistake of destroying the original petition.
“As for whether there will be any legal consequences against me, I don’t believe that Municipal Affairs is interested in pursuing anything. I haven’t been contacted by them, and if I am, I will forward the Stat Dec that I submitted to the CAO. I have taken responsibility for the mistake.”
The petition, which aimed to have Mayor Tyler Gandam removed from his position, collected close to 1,900 signatures, said Hunker, the petition’s organizer.
The petition was started on Feb. 12 and the 90 days to collect signatures expired on April 12. The petition had to have 5,038 signatures to remove Gandam from office.
The city says that destroying the original petition ‘goes against’ section 240.92(1) of the MGA.
The city’s communication dept also said that the city will issue a demand letter to the petitioner to hand the signatures over to them.
“Council has directed Administration to ensure that a letter of demand is issued to the petitioner to collect the original copy of the recall petition. Subsequently,” said the city’s communication manager, Kristen Hewlett.
“Council has also directed administration to request that Municipal Affairs decide on the best steps forward due to the extraordinary circumstances of this situation,” Hewlett further said.
Meanwhile, Alberta Municipal Affairs assistant communications director Michael Francoeur told the outlet that the petitioner was still required to return the petition.
“On April 25, 2024, Bill 20, the Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, was introduced to make local elections processes more transparent and local elected officials more accountable to the people they represent. This includes proposed MGA amendments to make the Minister of Municipal Affairs responsible for validating municipal recall petitions rather than a municipality’s CAO. A representative petitioner will still be required to return the recall petition (to the Minister) and destroy any copies within two days of the petition declaration.” Francoeur stated.
Hunker, however, lists a series of reasons why she hasn’t submitted the original signature to the city.
“That would keep the list of opposing citizens out of the hands of the parties in power. By allowing the CAO (the boss of all city employees) access to the names, no city employee would sign the petition, business owners that do work for the city wouldn’t sign, people that needed anything from permits to approvals wouldn’t sign, and on and on…" she detailed.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MP says she's leaving politics over disrespectful dialogue, threats, misogyny
Liberal MP Pam Damoff says she won't run again in the next federal election, saying she has experienced misogyny, disrespectful dialogue in politics and threats to her life.
Concerns about plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall plexiglass barriers.
Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
Ont. woman who faked pregnancy to defraud doulas arrested again on similar charges
Victims of a Brantford, Ont., woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas say they’re not surprised she’s been apprehended again on similar charges.
Eating disorders among youth skyrocketed during pandemic and so did associated costs, report finds
The number of young people experiencing eating disorders surged during the height of the pandemic as the social and economic costs skyrocketed too, a new pan-Canadian report has found.
Five human skeletons, missing hands and feet, found outside house of Nazi leader Hermann Göring
Archeologists have unearthed the skeletons of five people, missing their hands and feet, at a former Nazi military base in Poland.
Poilievre returns to House unrepentant for calling Trudeau 'wacko,' Speaker not resigning
An unrepentant Pierre Poilievre returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday to pepper the prime minister about his drug decriminalization policies after being booted the day prior for refusing to take back calling Justin Trudeau 'wacko' over his approach to the issue.
Toddler of Phoenix first responder dies after bounce house goes airborne
A two-year-old child died after a strong gust of wind sent the bounce house he was in airborne and into a neighbouring lot in central Arizona, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
High River RCMP officer's car struck by passing truck at highway traffic stop
High River RCMP are calling for increased highway awareness after an officer conducting a traffic stop on Highway 2 narrowly escaped being struck by a truck.
-
Petition highlighting overcrowding concerns at north Calgary schools
The parent council from a Calgary school has launched an online petition over concerns the facility won't be able to withstand unprecedented enrollment growth.
-
'A perfect storm for sellers': Demand for lower-priced listings driving up Calgary home prices, sales
Calgary real estate prices continued to rise in April, as demand for more affordable, higher-density properties remained high.
Lethbridge
-
'Here to help': The Watch celebrating 5 years of patrolling Lethbridge streets
Volunteers with ‘The Watch’ program in Lethbridge have been patrolling the city centre rain or shine for five years.
-
Safety gear, training, helped B.C. wildfire pilot survive crash, safety board says
A Transportation Safety Board report says experience, recent training and safety equipment were key factors in a pilot surviving the crash of a firefighting plane south of Cranbrook in August 2022.
-
On do-or-die night in Brooks, Caelan Fitzpatrick comes up big to lead Bandits past Oilers
Facing a Tuesday night elimination game, Caelan Fitzpatrick responded with a hat trick to lead the Brooks Bandits past the Okotoks Oilers 5-1.
Saskatoon
-
Managers must tell new hires about risk of violence at work under new Sask. employment rules
Saskatchewan employers will be required to tell new hires if they face a risk of violence in the workplace and to take actions against it starting on May 17.
-
'Not an easy task': Police begin 'meticulous' search at Saskatoon landfill in Mackenzie Trottier case
Police officers and cadaver dogs have begun searching the Saskatoon landfill for answers in the Mackenzie Lee Trottier case.
-
This Saskatchewan programmer is a finalist in a global competition for her Metaverse world
In an innovative effort to raise awareness about ocean health, Kristin Moskalyk and a team of programmers from the University of Saskatchewan have developed a virtual world within the Metaverse.
Regina
-
Former Regina campground to be turned into Indigenous ceremony site
A former campground in Regina will be turned into an Indigenous ceremony site.
-
'Quite substantial': Regina police highlight impact of missing persons on vulnerable groups
A community forum hosted by the Regina Police Service (RPS) is educating people on the impacts various vulnerable groups feel when a person goes missing.
-
Regina dog with health issues found dead after being missing since March
The search is over for a Regina dog with health issues that had gone missing at the end of March.
Vancouver
-
Police arrest woman who praised Hamas attack at Vancouver protest
Authorities have arrested a 44-year-old woman who praised last October's attack on Israel during a rally in downtown Vancouver.
-
Vancouver sailor to lead Team Canada in first-ever women's America's Cup
A team of women will be setting sail for the America's Cup in Barcelona this fall. It marks the first time women have been able to compete in the 173-year-old sailing competition.
-
Person seriously injured while in Vancouver police custody, IIO notified more than 2 months later
B.C.'s police watchdog is looking into an incident that led to one person being seriously injured while in Vancouver police custody, but says it was weeks before it was notified.
Vancouver Island
-
Gaza protesters at University of Victoria say encampment will stay until demands are met
A pro-Palestinian protest camp has formed at the University of Victoria in solidarity with the people of Gaza and with similar encampments that have sprung up on university and college campuses in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
B.C. to provide $155.7 million to recruit and retain specialized health workers
The British Columbia government is spending more money to recruit and retain health-science workers, especially those in rural and remote communities.
-
'Floatel' won't be allowed to house LNG workers near Squamish, B.C.
Plans to use a renovated cruise ship to house more than 600 workers as they build a liquefied natural gas facility near Squamish, B.C., have been voted down by the local council.
Toronto
-
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
-
Woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
A female pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
-
Canada's most wanted fugitive arrested in P.E.I. in connection with Toronto homicide
A suspect in a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end last summer has been arrested in Charlottetown, just one week after he topped a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
Montreal
-
McGill offers 'forum' with protesters after judge dismisses injunction request
A judge has rejected a request from two McGill University students for a court injunction to limit where protesters can go on campus.
-
Woman arrested after man stabbed in CDN-NDG park, police say
Montreal police say a woman was arrested early Wednesday evening after she allegedly stabbed a man in a park in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.
-
Quebec schools must have designated boys and girls bathrooms: education minister
Even though the Quebec advisory committee on gender identity has yet to make its recommendations, Education Minister Bernard Drainville has decided to ban gender-neutral toilets and changing rooms in public schools.
Atlantic
-
Most wanted fugitive in Canada arrested in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Local police say officers arrested Michael Bebee, the most wanted fugitive in Canada, in Charlottetown, P.E.I., Tuesday night.
-
Officials euthanize moose seen strolling through Fredericton over concerns of possible collision
A young moose that made its way through the Fredericton Tuesday had to be euthanized, according to the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development.
-
'It's got to make some kind of change': Boycott of Loblaws-owned stores begins
For the next month, thousands of shoppers from across the country plan to get their groceries anywhere other than Loblaws-owned stores. The move is an attempt to get the box chain to lower its prices, as frustration grows over the high price of food.
Winnipeg
-
High traffic at bustling Winnipeg Costco prompts calls for traffic light
A motion before Winnipeg’s public works committee could make it easier for shoppers who stocked up on bulk packs of toilet paper and chicken breast to exit one of the city’s bustling Costco locations.
-
New report recommends rehab of over 110-year-old bridge, not building new one
Mary Young walks across the Louise Bridge every day.
-
Interprovincial drug bust led by Winnipeg police turns up millions in drugs, cash, luxury goods
More than a dozen people are facing charges, the majority Winnipeggers, after an interprovincial drug bust that turned up millions of dollars in cash, drugs, guns, jewelry and luxury vehicles.
Ottawa
-
Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
-
Ausome Ottawa announces its shutting down, the second non-profit in a week
Two Ottawa non-profits, both serving the autism community, have suddenly closed their doors within the past week, leaving parents with fewer supports in the city.
-
Concerns about plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall plexiglass barriers.
Northern Ontario
-
Two people found dead in Sault Ste. Marie
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating two sudden deaths on Boundary Road.
-
Police investigate death in northern Ontario community
The remains of a 44-year-old person were found Tuesday morning on Delamere Road in French River, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
Man from Tweed, Ont. selling home due to wife's passing set to face higher capital gains tax
Terry Sutherland is trying to sell his home in Tweed, Ont., but he'll likely be hit by the capital gains tax rise.
Barrie
-
Trial set for suspect in 1994 Barrie murder case
The man who police say killed Katherine Janeiro and left her body for friends to find, Robert MacQueen aka Bruce Ellis will stand trial for her murder.
-
Wife brings $267K RVH lottery win home to her husband
A Barrie woman was all smiles after taking home a big lottery win to her husband.
-
Wasaga Beach gets provincial approval for its first high school
Wasaga Beach will finally have its first high school. On Wednesday, the Town announced the state-of-the-art kindergarten to Grade 12 school project will go ahead.
Kitchener
-
Ont. woman who faked pregnancy to defraud doulas arrested again on similar charges
Victims of a Brantford, Ont., woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas say they’re not surprised she’s been apprehended again on similar charges.
-
Fewer downtown Guelph businesses participating in patio program
Patio season is just getting started in Guelph, but some businesses are not on board with expanding their footprint this summer.
-
1,428 Waterloo Region high school students suspended over out-of-date vaccination records
Nearly 1,500 Waterloo Region high school students have been suspended over out-of-date vaccination records.
London
-
'Breaks my heart': Residents react to removal of Canada goose nest, destruction of eggs
Residents who live in the Hyde Park Place apartments in north London, Ont. said they are heartbroken after Old Oak Properties removed two geese nests, containing more than half a dozen eggs.
-
Protestors set up tent encampment on campus, Western University says
As protestors set up tent encampments at universities across Canada and the U.S.in support of Palestine, London, Ont.’s Western University finds itself no exception on Wednesday.
-
South Bruce Council unanimously approves nuclear waste hosting agreement
On Wednesday, councillors with the Municipality of South Bruce voted on a nuclear waste hosting agreement that could change the course of their community forever.
Windsor
-
‘Unsatisfactory competence’: City Hall denies wrongdoing in wrongful dismissal suit
The City of Windsor has filed its statement of defence following a wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed by a former senior employee.
-
After overseas breakthrough, Windsor researchers one step closer to producing EV batteries which charge in minutes
An overseas manufacturer said it has developed electric vehicle batteries which can be charged in as much time as it takes to grab a coffee from Tim Horton's — and similar batteries are expected to be made by a Windsor-based EV research group sometime this year.
-
Windsor police to crack down on 'unnecessary vehicular noise' in spring campaign
If you like engine revving, loud music and squealing tires, you could be landing yourself a ticket. That’s the message Wednesday from the Windsor Police Service as it launches the 2024 Anti-Noise Campaign.