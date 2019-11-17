

Laine Mitchell, CTV News Calgary





EDMONTON -- The western exit party, widely known as Wexit, held a gathering in the city’s northeast Saturday night.

The crowd was filled with Albertans as well as others from across western Canada all wanting the same thing: to separate from Canada.

“If the rest of Canada wants to have a constitutional convention to fix the problems, now is probably the time to do it because the reality is we are going to follow through,” said Wexit founder Peter Downing.

It’s a movement that has made headlines after Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party was re-elected as government, while not securing one single seat in Alberta.

“We're marching towards separation. The difference between Quebec and us is that we're actually serious about following through,” said Downing.

The party has filed for official party status, with many members calling for changes across the board.

The majority of their frustration is shifted towards energy sector policies, equalization payments, and federal programs like the Canada Pension Plan.

“This isn’t just about getting one pipeline—this is about people’s lives and futures. And it’s being taken away capriciously by policy coming out of eastern Canada,” commented Downing.

“Our economic liberty, our social stability and our self-determination, the door is locked from the inside and we are going to open it.”

Another rally is in the works by Wexit organizers in two weeks, and is set to be held in Red Deer.

It’s anticipated to be the last rally before the party ventures to gain support outside of Alberta in 2020.

With files from CTV News Calgary's Timm Bruch