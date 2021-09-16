What about WEM?: Mall releases new vaccination rules
You won’t have to be vaccinated to get into West Edmonton Mall (WEM) — but you will need a shot or a negative test to most things once you get inside.
The biggest mall in the province released its new and evolving policy on Twitter Thursday night.
WEM has opted in to Alberta’s new restriction exemption program which means you’ll have to be vaccinated or show a negative test to eat in a food court or restaurant, swim at the water park or ride the rollercoaster.
Masks are also required everywhere, unless you’re eating, swimming or exercising.
Single-dose vaccination rules take effect Sept. 20 and double-vaccination requirements kick in Oct. 25, although you will need to get those 2 weeks before showing up, the announcement said.
Unvaccinated people will still be able to pickup and takeout food and shop at some stores, WEM said.
Physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and strict mask enforcement are also part of the mall’s plan.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singh says Bill 21 is discriminatory but stops short of committing to court challenge
In an interview with CTV National News, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Quebec’s secularism law is undoubtedly discriminatory, but won’t commit to federal intervention if elected prime minister.
Health Canada authorizes new names for COVID-19 vaccines
Health Canada has authorized brand name changes for three COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria, Health Canada said in a tweet Thursday.
Environics Analytics: Where in Canada could the People's Party play spoiler to the Conservatives?
Environics Analysis data shows that in ridings where the People's Party of Canada could draw votes from the Conservatives, it would help entrench Liberal or NDP seats. Further, the PPC’s impact could be drawing support from those who didn’t vote in 2019.
OPINION | Don Martin: Why you should vote for Trudeau – and why you should vote to defeat him
The thrill is clearly gone in having Justin Trudeau as Canada's 23rd prime minister, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
1 in every 500 U.S. residents have died of COVID-19
The United States has reached another grim milestone in its fight against the devastating COVID-19 pandemic: 1 in 500 Americans have died from coronavirus since the nation's first reported infection.
Abducted father located after Hamilton home invasion leaves 1 son dead, another critically injured
A man who was abducted early Thursday morning has been located with life-threatening injuries following a shooting and home invasion that left one of his sons dead and another in critical condition, Hamilton police say.
TRUTH TRACKER | Could a Conservative government close the border at Roxham Road?
In a video posted to his Twitter account Monday, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, in French, pledged to close the land border crossing at Roxham Road in Quebec where he says 'thousands of people crossed the border illegally' – a pledge experts say is complicated and misleading.
O'Toole refuses to say whether Kenney got it wrong on COVID-19 management
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole refused to say Thursday whether he still thinks Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has handled the pandemic better than the federal government, as the province faces a rapidly worsening COVID-19 situation.
'We need to bend that curve': Alberta could transfer ICU patients to Ontario as hospitalizations near 900
The province now has 18,706 active cases, 896 hospitalizations and 222 ICU admissions.
Calgary
-
Families waiting for life-changing procedures at Stollery left in limbo after surgery cancellations
Families waiting for life-changing procedures at the Stollery Children’s Hospital whose surgeries have been postponed to make more room for increased COVID-19 hospitalizations are worried about the long-term impacts of not receiving treatments when needed.
-
UCP government 'the most incompetent' he's seen, Calgary's mayor says
Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi had some harsh words for Jason Kenney, his government and his most recent policies on combating COVID-19's fourth wave on Thursday.
-
Some small town business owners are confused, concerned about Alberta's new vaccine policy
The morning after Alberta announced new health measures to try and relieve the mounting pressure on its hospitals, Alex Galanis was in his Olds, Alta. restaurant trying to make sense of the rules.
Saskatoon
-
'The time for patience is now over': Sask. premier announces masking order, vaccination rules
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced a temporary indoor masking mandate that will come into force on Friday followed by a proof-of-vaccination policy. It's a move that comes after growing calls from residents in the province to install more measures.
-
439 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan confirmed 439 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with one new death.
-
Son of Prince Albert homicide victim 'willing to forgive' in 30-year cold case
One of the only memories Theron Morin has with his mom is speaking Cree with her.
Regina
-
'The time for patience is now over': Sask. premier announces masking order, vaccination rules
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced a temporary indoor masking mandate that will come into force on Friday followed by a proof-of-vaccination policy. It's a move that comes after growing calls from residents in the province to install more measures.
-
439 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan confirmed 439 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with one new death.
-
Fajardo to start for Riders Friday; Leonard suspended another game
Cody Fajardo will start against the Toronto Argonauts on Friday, however, the Riders will be without A.C. Leonard.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 34 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, active cases rise to 173
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 20 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 173.
-
P.E.I. reports seven new cases of COVID-19 related to elementary school outbreak Thursday; active cases rise to record 34
Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the active number of cases in the province rises to 34 - the highest number of cases in the province since the pandemic began.
-
N.B. reports 51 new COVID-19 cases; 92 per cent of which are among people who are not fully vaccinated
New Brunswick Public Health reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 47 – or 92 per cent – among people who are not fully vaccinated.
Vancouver
-
Manslaughter charge laid in case of B.C. 14-year-old's apparent overdose death
More than two years after the apparent overdose death of B.C. teenager Carson Crimeni, a charge has been approved against someone who was a minor at the time.
-
B.C. won't take COVID-19 patients from Alberta, health minister says
British Columbia's health minister says the province won't be taking COVID-19 patients from Alberta due to current demands on its own health-care system.
-
Parent's bid to fundraise for HEPA filters in New Westminster schools stalls
A bid by a New Westminster father to fundraise for portable HEPA filters in local classrooms as a COVID-19 safety measure has stalled after facing pushback from the school district.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault candidates clash over Algoma Steel
Sparks flew in Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday as candidates in the riding get in some final blows before the Sept. 20 federal election.
-
North Bay’s Jewish community disappointed by PPC candidate’s tweet comparing vaccine rules to Holocaust
Members of North Bay's Jewish community are disappointed in People’s Party of Canada candidate Greg Galante, who compared COVID-19 measures to the Holocaust.
-
Reports of a plane crash near Sundridge, Ont.
Few details are available at this hour, but CTV has received reports that there has been a plane crash near Sundridge, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
'The fourth wave for me is terrifying': ER nurse speaks out about nursing shortage in Manitoba
Manitoba's nursing shortage is not unique to any one hospital, and one nurse working in Steinbach says the environment is sending nurses running.
-
Defence points finger at victim’s cousin for fatally stabbing 3-year-old Winnipeg boy
Lawyers for a Winnipeg man on trial for murdering three-year-old Hunter Smith-Straight two years ago pointed the finger at the child’s cousin as the person responsible for his death.
-
Manitoba's largest federal riding held by NDP being challenged by new candidate
The largest federal riding in the province is being challenged by a new candidate.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 81 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The new cases were among 706 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
Criminal defence lawyer says jail is not the solution for repeat offenders, complex care is
Saanich's Shelbourne corridor has seen a spike in crime over the last three months. According to police, it started when the former Mount Tolmie Hospital was taken over by BC Housing.
-
Our Place temporarily closes drop-in service due to safety concerns
Our Place Society in Victoria, which offers supports to homeless and vulnerable people, suspended its drop-in service on Thursday due to safety concerns.
Toronto
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two Toronto elementary schools as boards report more than 100 new cases
COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two Toronto elementary schools just one week after students returned to the classroom.
-
Toronto elementary school teacher arrested in connection with sexual assault of child
The teacher was employed at Secord Elementary School in Toronto at the time of his arrest.
-
SIU investigating after York Regional Police fire anti-riot weapon at man in Markham
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a York Regional Police officer fired an anti-riot weapon at a man in Markham Thursday night.
Montreal
-
Laval hospital confirms unvaccinated patient in his 30s died of COVID-19
A spokesperson for the hospital said the man's condition "deteriorated rapidly."
-
What to expect at Bill 96 hearings: architects of Bill 101 to speak, Liberals ask CAQ not to truncate debate
Even before the language debate resumes next week in the National Assembly, Dominique Anglade's Liberals say they fear the Legault government wants to gag the opposition by forcing through Bill 96. Meanwhile, the list of speakers promises a fiery defence of Bill 101 and a critique of Bill 96 for not being strong enough.
-
Quebec parents, take note: daycare workers' first strike day will be Sept. 24
The first day of strike action in early childhood centres across Quebec will take place in a week.
London
-
Victim identified following fatal crash near Exeter, Ont.
One person has died following an early morning collision west of Exeter, Ont.
-
Hyde Park Road to be shut down as part of Veltman investigation
London police are alerting drivers that a section of Hyde Park Road will be closed on Sunday as part of their investigation into the June 6 attack that left four people dead.
-
Accused in death of Western University student released on bail
The London, Ont. man charged with manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Neil has been released on bail.
Kitchener
-
'This could have been avoided': Parents call for safety upgrades after Cambridge boy struck by vehicle on Myers Road
A Cambridge family is calling for action on what they call an unsafe stretch of road after a young child was hit by a vehicle after school last week.
-
'We matter': Take Back the Night march returns to Kitchener with in-person event
The Take Back the Night march returned to an in person event in downtown Kitchener on Thursday, to bring attention to and call for action against sexual and gender-based violence.
-
New data offers first glimpse of COVID-19 vaccination rates in Waterloo Region schools
Just over a week into the new school year, Waterloo Region’s school boards have released COVID-19 vaccination figures for their employees.