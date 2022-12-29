What an Alberta woman thought was a canker sore turned out to be tongue cancer
After losing half of her tongue to cancer, an Edmonton woman is raising awareness about the disease that one doctor says is increasingly found in people at low risk.
At first, Tyra Langille assumed the bump that formed on the left side of her tongue in February 2021 was a canker sore. Multiple health professionals believed the same.
But instead of eventually healing, the bump grew over several months.
"It was really red, really inflamed, sticking to the side of my tooth. So every time I talked, it would pull apart," she recalled in a recent interview with CTV News Edmonton.
"Couldn't really talk, couldn't really eat certain things, couldn't drink soda; it would hurt."
Between a gut feeling and her Google findings, Langille couldn't let go of her concern. Finally in September, the bump – now the size of a quarter – was biopsied.
On Sept. 21, she was diagnosed with oral squamous cell carcinoma.
The cancerous mass that was removed from Tyra Langille's tongue in October 2021 is seen here.
"It was very traumatizing. I still feel like I'm in that chair when I talk about it sometimes," Langille said.
A month later, a surgeon removed the cancer-infected part of her tongue and about 100 lymph nodes to confirm the disease hadn't spread. After recovering, Langille underwent a month of radiation. Since then, she's been working to regain as much tongue function and speech as she can.
Tyra Langille, a tongue cancer survivor, shows CTV News Edmonton the scar that remains after a surgeon removed about 100 lymph nodes from her neck to check them for cancer.
RISKS AND SIGNS
According to Langille's surgeon, tongue cancer is the sixth most common type of cancer in the world, partially because of its prevalence in southern Asia and India.
Roughly 3,000 Canadians and 300 Albertans are diagnosed each year, Dr. Hadi Seikaly estimated.
The Canadian Cancer Society projected 7,500 Canadians in 2022 would be diagnosed with head and neck cancer, the category under which tongue cancer is counted.
Seikaly – a University of Alberta surgery and oncology professor who specializes in head and neck surgeries – says most cases of oral squamous cell carcinoma are smokers and drinkers in the 50-75 age group. But he's noticed an increase in cases of young people like Langille, who does not smoke, only occasionally drinks, and does not have HPV.
"We can't really identify any risk factor in Tyra's case. Other than being unlucky or maybe a genetic abnormality, but we could not identify that," he told CTV News Edmonton.
"We're not sure why we're seeing it more common."
Dr. Hadi Seikaly, a University of Alberta professor and surgeon who specializes in head and neck surgeries, pictured here during an interview with CTV News Edmonton on Dec. 16, removed Tyra Langille's tongue cancer in 2021.
Langille's case has both her and her surgeon advocating Canadians watch for early warning signs: a mass or ulcer in the mouth or neck area, bleeding, or persistent pain.
"Can it be terminal? Absolutely. But is it curable? Absolutely," Seikaly added. "If we pick it up early, cure rates are very, very high."
'ADVOCATE FOR YOURSELF'
Langille was told it would take about two years to fully gain back her speech.
"It was very difficult. It still is. Like, I'm still learning how to speak certain words," she said.
But her surgeon is proud of the 26-year-old's progress.
"She's talking pretty good, isn't she?" he said with a smile.
After the cancerous mass was removed from Tyra Langille's tongue, surgeon Dr. Hadi Seikaly reconstructed it with tissue from her arm. The reconstructed part, lighter in colour, is pictured here on the right side of the photo.
During her 14-hour operation, Seikaly removed about half of Langille's tongue and reconstructed that side with tissue from her forearm.
"We hook up the arteries and the veins in the neck so that that new tissue from her arm becomes her tongue and lives as her tongue, and then we hook up the nerves so in time, she actually feels that skin as her own tongue, and that helps her with function, helps her with speech, helps her with swallowing," he explained.
Tyra Langille shows CTV News Edmonton the scar that remains after a surgeon removed tissue from her forearm to rebuild her tongue in October 2021.
Potato chips and veggies can occasionally be difficult to eat. And the original half of Langille's tongue does all of the tasting, so Langille says flavours are a little weaker. She's also unable to work, as the experience has left her a little weaker and unable to talk all day.
But overall, she's confident in her progress and ready to advocate for more awareness and support for other survivors.
"Take the time to advocate for yourself, because I had to advocate for myself," Langille said. "And it can happen regardless of what you did and didn't do in your life."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Passengers have rights and they must be respected': Transport Ministry calls Sunwing flight situation 'unacceptable'
After storm conditions left thousands of passengers stranded in Mexico this week, the Ministry of Transportation says it will continue to 'monitor the situation,' calling the situation some have been in 'unacceptable.'
Man accused of killing OPP officer had been initially denied bail in other case
Court documents show the man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer had been initially denied bail, and was later granted it upon review, in a separate case months before the alleged shooting.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured. Quebec's public safety ministry, which is responsible for provincial detention centres, confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the Montreal jail since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.
Nick Cannon welcomes baby No. 12
Nick Cannon has expanded his family once again. 'The Masked Singer' host and the model had daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Dec. 14, Scott revealed on Instagram Thursday.
Fire after highway crash in South Korea kills 5, injures 37
A freight truck collided with a bus on a highway near the South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday, causing a fire that killed at least five people and injured 37 others, officials said.
'We really try to not go there. But I think we need to go there': Grief library provides resources, support
As people mourn the loss of loved ones this holiday season, a grief support website tells stories and provides resources to help them heal.
A look at 6 Canadian police officers who were killed in recent months
Six police officers have been killed in Canada since September. Here's a look at their cases and who they were.
Canadian Army eyeing new weapons in response to lessons learned from Ukraine war
The war in Ukraine has identified critical gaps in the Canadian Army's ability to fight and survive on the battlefield, leading to an unanticipated rush to buy new military equipment.
Calgary
-
Ian Tyson, Canadian folk and country legend, dead at 89
Family of the long-lauded singer-songwriter confirmed he died at home, at his ranch in southern Alberta, on Thursday.
-
Donation drive for Veterans Food Bank of Calgary wraps up in Kensington; need persists
There are many reasons why veterans might come to need some assistance, sometimes by way of food and sometimes by way of support.
-
Air Canada, WestJet, among most delayed North American airlines in 2022: Report
A new report from Cirium Aviation Analytics found that Canada's two largest airlines faced plenty of delays in 2022.
Saskatoon
-
Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3
Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.
-
'I don’t trust Sunwing': Some Sask. residents driving home amid flight cancellations
After a tumultuous week for Sunwing airline, including seemingly endless delays from Punta Cana and other tropical destinations, passengers say they've lost faith in the airline.
-
Saskatchewan First Act just another chapter in long fight over resource sharing: FSIN Chief
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron reiterated his commitment to fighting the Saskatchewan First Act in a year-end interview with CTV News.
Regina
-
Homeowner calls for safer barriers at intersection after impaired driver plows through multiple yards
A Regina woman is voicing her frustration with the dead-end of a street that backs onto her property after a car ended up in her neighbour’s backyard.
-
Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3
Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.
-
Sask. saw 13 new lottery winning millionaires in 2022
Thirteen Saskatchewan residents became millionaires in 2022 thanks to lottery wins, Sask Lotteries said in a news release.
Atlantic
-
'It was a different beast': P.E.I. premier weighs in on Fiona's impact, another year in office
As Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King looks back at the year, he agrees with many that post-tropical storm Fiona stands out as one of the most impactful incidents on the island in 2022.
-
Trucks, buses must have electronic logging devices to track driving hours by Jan. 1
Ottawa is requiring federally regulated commercial trucks and buses across the country to be equipped by Jan. 1 with devices to track driving hours.
-
Austrian World Junior coach Kirk Furey back home in Nova Scotia: 'A dream come true'
Kirk Furey boarded a plane at age 16 with the knowledge his hockey journey -- his dream -- would likely take him far from home.
Toronto
-
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
-
One of 8 teen girls charged in swarming death of Toronto man granted bail
One of eight teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Toronto man has been granted bail.
-
Police procession to be held for fallen OPP officer Friday morning
A procession is scheduled Friday morning to escort the fallen Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer who was shot to death earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured. Quebec's public safety ministry, which is responsible for provincial detention centres, confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the Montreal jail since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.
-
HIV tests used at Montreal hospitals recalled after suspect results noticed
A recall has been issued for an HIV test used in three Montreal-area hospitals, CTV News has learned, after the MUHC identified 9,000 patients who may have received false-negative results.
-
About 6,000 Hydro-Québec customers still without power one week after winter storm
The number of Hydro-Québec customers without power dropped by more than 5,000 Thursday, though the utility said it was unsure when everyone who lost electricity during last week's major winter storm would be reconnected.
Ottawa
-
Stay home if you're sick New Year's Eve, Ottawa Public Health urges
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to cancel their New Year's Eve plans and stay home if they're sick this weekend, as respiratory viruses continue to circulate in the community.
-
California hockey team's lost luggage arrives in time for first game in Ottawa
The lost hockey equipment belonging to members of the Orange County Hockey Club arrived at the team's hotel in Ottawa Thursday morning, just hours before the team's first game at the Bell Capital Cap.
-
Eastern Ontario ski hills brace for winter heat wave, rain to end 2022
Environment Canada says above average temperatures will settle across the region for the next two weeks after a warm front made its way up from the Gulf of Mexico.
Kitchener
-
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
'What am I gonna do?': Kitchener woman recounts being followed by man wearing ski mask
A Kitchener woman says she and her 13-year-old daughter were followed by a man wearing a ski mask, who at one point, rammed the back bumper of their car.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury-area police are seeing an increase in impaired drivers
Police services across the north have been conducting Festive RIDE campaigns since mid-November and since then police in Sudbury say the message to ‘drive sober’ just is not getting across to some drivers.
-
Northern Ontario's digital headlines 2022
As we close out 2022, we took a look at the top digital stories of the year at CTVNorthernOntario.CA.
-
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
Winnipeg
-
'It's getting scary': Kenora woman attacked in store wants action to curb violence
A Kenora store owner is left shaken after being attacked in her own shop by a stranger. She's calling for immediate action to address the root causes of violence.
-
Man attacked with machete on Winnipeg bus
An 18-year-old male is facing charges following a fight on a Winnipeg Transit bus where he allegedly used a machete.
-
'We need to start healing': Family issues plea for information eight years following fatal crash
The family of a hit-and-run victim, along with Winnipeg Police, are renewing their call for information from the public to help solve the case eight years later.
Vancouver
-
Afghan restaurant in East Van burglarized 3 times in 5 months, owners say
The owners of a home-style Afghan restaurant in East Vancouver are reeling after their business was broken into once again this week – marking the third burglary in just five months.
-
No interest in Dry January? 'Damp January' might be more your speed, says Sober Babes co-founder
Giving up booze for “Dry January” has become an annual tradition for some – but the co-founder of Sober Babes Vancouver believes there are plenty of benefits to a less-restrictive “Damp January” as well.
-
U.S. Coast Guard rescues man, two dogs, from stricken sailboat off Vancouver Island
A sailor and his two dogs are recovering on Vancouver Island thanks to life-saving action by the United States Coast Guard.
Vancouver Island
-
Hazmat crews, police called to downtown Victoria
First responders shut down a street in downtown Victoria and donned full hazmat gear on Thursday afternoon, though police say there's no risk to the general public.
-
'Better safety and faster transit': New bus lanes open on Pat Bay Highway
New bus queue "jump lanes" have opened along the Patricia Bay Highway in Central Saanich, promising faster and more efficient transit services along the Saanich Peninsula, according to the province.
-
Canucks captain gives B.C. boy hockey stick, but stick gets lost on flight home
A B.C. boy is hoping to be reunited with a prized gift after he received a hockey stick from Canucks captain Bo Horvat, only to have the stick get lost in transit when he flew home.