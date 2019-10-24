A short-lived warm spell will come to a windy & chilly end late Friday/Saturday.

Temperatures will climb into double digits this afternoon in Edmonton and across most of the province.

Wind turns a bit breezy this afternoon.  But, nothing like tomorrow.

 

Tomorrow is transition day.  A low pressure system develops west of Edmonton in the morning.

Ahead of that low - warm.

Behind that low - precipitation, gusty wind and a blast of cold air.

 

Regions north and NE of Edmonton will get some showers Friday while the NW and foothills areas gets a rain/snow mix turning to snow.

In parts of the Peace Country, Swan Hills and foothills regions we may see accumulation in the 5-10cm range by Friday night.

Gusty wind may also create difficulty on roads due to blowing snow.

 

In the Edmonton area - warm temperatures and breezy in the morning.

THEN...the wind swings around to the NW and gusts to around 70 km/h late in the day while we get showers or a rain/snow mix.

 

Afternoon Highs drop from double digits to "near 0" for Sat/Sun/Mon.

AND...while we're not anticipating a lot of snow in Edmonton, there's a slight risk of flurries late Monday.

 

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:  

  • Today – Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.  
  • Wind becoming WEST 20 gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon.
  • High:  12
  • Evening – Cloudy with a 40% chance of a few showers late this evening/overnight.
  • Wind easing.
  • 9pm:  3
  • Friday – Mostly cloudy.  70% chance of showers in the late afternoon and/or evening.
  • Wind SW 30 gusting to 50 early.  THEN...NW 50 gusting to 70 later in the day.
  • Morning Low:  4
  • Afternoon High:  11
  • Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -2
  • Afternoon High:  1
  • Sunday - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of flurries in the evening.
  • Morning Low:  -5
  • Afternoon High:  3
  • Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -6
  • Afternoon High:  0
  • Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -6
  • Afternoon High:  3