A short-lived warm spell will come to a windy & chilly end late Friday/Saturday.

Temperatures will climb into double digits this afternoon in Edmonton and across most of the province.

Wind turns a bit breezy this afternoon. But, nothing like tomorrow.

Tomorrow is transition day. A low pressure system develops west of Edmonton in the morning.

Ahead of that low - warm.

Behind that low - precipitation, gusty wind and a blast of cold air.

Regions north and NE of Edmonton will get some showers Friday while the NW and foothills areas gets a rain/snow mix turning to snow.

In parts of the Peace Country, Swan Hills and foothills regions we may see accumulation in the 5-10cm range by Friday night.

Gusty wind may also create difficulty on roads due to blowing snow.

In the Edmonton area - warm temperatures and breezy in the morning.

THEN...the wind swings around to the NW and gusts to around 70 km/h late in the day while we get showers or a rain/snow mix.

Afternoon Highs drop from double digits to "near 0" for Sat/Sun/Mon.

AND...while we're not anticipating a lot of snow in Edmonton, there's a slight risk of flurries late Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Wind becoming WEST 20 gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon.

High: 12

Evening – Cloudy with a 40% chance of a few showers late this evening/overnight.

Wind easing.

9pm: 3

Friday – Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers in the late afternoon and/or evening.

Wind SW 30 gusting to 50 early. THEN...NW 50 gusting to 70 later in the day.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 11

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 1

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the evening.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 3

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 0