The Edmonton EXPO Centre is now a licensed City of Edmonton urban beekeeping facility.

Two hives – each with approximately 20,000 honeybees – are set up on the facility's roof.

The project supports the Edmonton EXPO Centre's environmental and sustainability goals.

“Having our own beehives can help us learn and educate others about the importance of bees while improving the environment around us," said executive chef Jiju Paul in a release. "Our Edmonton EXPO Centre culinary team is also excited about the opportunities to use bee products such as raw honey and beeswax in our kitchen.”

The hives are on the rooftop of the centre's ballrooms, well away from guests at the venue.

They will be managed by beekeeper Dustin Bajer, who is also responsible for the hives at the Edmonton Valley Zoo.