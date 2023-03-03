'What she did was malice': Father speaks after mother of his 3 children was convicted of attempting to kill them

An Edmonton man is speaking publicly for the first time after his ex-wife was convicted last week of trying to murder their three children.

CTV News Edmonton is not identifying the man to protect the identity of the children.

The woman, a soldier, set a fire in the basement of her home at CFB Edmonton in 2015 while she and her three children were inside.

She was found guilty of three counts of attempted murder and two counts of arson.

Her ex-husband, who was also in the military at the time of the fire, was in Saskatchewan assisting with fighting a wildfire when the blaze broke out at CFB Edmonton.

"It’s hard. Especially when my kids told me, they’re like, 'We showed her that the basement was on fire and she gathered us upstairs,'" the children's father said Friday.

The man says he and his ex were involved in a custody battle, and days before the fire a social worker had expressed concern for the children's safety.

"None of these people did anything to prevent my ex-wife from setting the house on fire trying to kill my kids."

In 2016, he says investigators with the military police told him the case was being closed.

"In the report it said that they couldn’t prove that, they said it was either her or my kids that set the fire."

He says he was terrified, because despite a ruling the fire had been deliberately set, his ex-wife was still allowed three unsupervised visits with the children.

"For four years before she got arrested I was jumping through hoops trying to protect my kids."

He filed a lawsuit against his ex in 2018, which he says is the only way he was able to access the report on the fire done by the insurance company.

"I came to the conclusion that if I didn’t get a bunch of evidence against her and take it to the Crown that nobody was going to do anything for me."

He believes his ex-wife's apparent suicide letter, mailed with a large sum of cash, and his persistence is what finally led to the charges against her.

"She would have got unsupervised access and I probably would have went nuts worrying if I would ever see them again."

The man has filed two complaints with the Canadian Armed Forces over the handling of the investigation, and says he intends to file further legal action.

"I’m hoping that this discourages them from ever doing this again. The whole reason why I filed a complaint is that I don't want someone else to go through what I did."

He says his children are doing OK.

He's now waiting for his ex-wife to be sentenced.

She's currently on house arrest until the hearing.

"This woman is free. She’s on house arrest, but what she did was malice. She did it out of hate, and for her to still be free and have I guarantee that hate’s not going away. That hate’s probably building. I’m just glad she doesn’t know where we live."

CTV News Edmonton reached out to the department of defence for comment but has not heard back.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson.