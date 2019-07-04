Whether indoors or outside, there are plenty of activities and events to take in this weekend in the Edmonton area.

Edmonton Stingers game

The Edmonton Stingers host the Hamilton Honey Badgers on Thursday, July 4 at 7 p.m. at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Khalid concert

Khalid brings his 2019 Free Spirit World tour to Rogers Place in Edmonton on Thursday, July 4.

Edmonton International Street Performers Festival

The 35th annual Edmonton International Street Performers Festival kicks off on Friday, July 5 and goes through July 14. The festival site is Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park, also called Gazebo Park, in Old Strathcona. Performers are invited by the festival’s artistic producer, and earn their pay from the audiences who come to watch them perform.

Family Fishing Weekend

The second of Alberta’s two Family Fishing Weekends is July 6 and 7. You’re invited to give fishing a try, and no fishing licence is required.

Edmonton Prospects

The Edmonton Prospects host the Okotoks Dawgs on Saturday evening, and the 2019 WCBL All-Star Game on Sunday afternoon.

The Whyte Avenue Art Walk

The Whyte Avenue Art Walk is a grand promenade along Whyte Avenue, from 101 Street to 108 Street. Over 500 visual artists come together July 5 to 7 for an outdoor studio and gallery experience. Enjoy the walk, meet the artists and maybe find a piece to purchase for yourself!

Boardwalk Sand on Whyte

The Boardwalk Sand on Whyte event in Old Strathcona wraps up July 7. There are professional sand carvings and you can enjoy live music and storytelling. Admission is by donation.

Alberta Pianofest

This biennial summer festival is back this year, running from July 4 to 20. The series of concerts and conversations will celebrate and promote classical music for people of all ages. Venues include City Hall, Holy Trinity Anglican Church and Naked Cyber Café.